This Stream Is Tonight: Josh Gondelman hosts a ‘Make My Day’ livestream

In case you were looking for that little extra “oomph” to get through the rest of the week, look no further than what Josh Gondelman has cooked up to brighten your day, his day, and to help raise money for and bring awareness to a good cause.

Taking place tonight (December 3), Gondelman will be hosting a livestream fundraiser edition of his positivity-driven comedy game show podcast, Make My Day, in which guests will take turns putting a positive spin on news stories in an attempt to make the contagiously upbeat Stoneham native feel a little better about the state of the world. Joining him as his guests for the evening will be Gary Gulman, Emmy Blotnick, and Niccole Thurman.

A suggested donation of $10 or more will get you a ticket to the stream, and a portion of the evening’s proceeds will be going to Fair Fight Georgia, a national voting rights organization that fights for free and fair elections.

The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern, and you can find tickets here.

***