This Stream Is Tonight: Lonely Leesa & the Lost Cowboys’ bring a ‘Reckoning’ to the screen

On Election Day, when when the nation was glued to the results of the electoral college, Leesa Coyne was kicking it old school — out in the streets hustling some old fashioned promotion. Coyne was going home to home distributing care packages filled with musical and tasty goodies for Lonely Leesa & the Lost Cowboys’ new single, a fiery rock and blues tune called “The Reckoning Is Here.” It was a surreal presentation; music with a message, hand-delivered in real time straight to mailboxes and doorsteps, as we watched the presidential election unfold over the course of the day.

With the wind now at their backs, Lonely Leesa & the Lost Cowboys show off the new track tonight (November 20) with a live performance at the Once Virtual Venue along fellow Vanyaland fave Prateek. The stream is here, starting up at 8 p.m. EST, and so is the reckoning.

Coyne describes “The Reckoning Is Here” as a “song about standing up for who you are and embracing authenticity even when it is hard.” She adds: “This song was written well before the 2020 political climate, but we felt it would be most fitting to release this track into the world on Election Day with hopes of positivity to move the world forward on its journey of equity and authenticity.”

One residence at a time.

