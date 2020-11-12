Big Ideas are caught in a ‘Hurricane’ of propulsive pop confidence

Longtime fans of The Boxer Rebellion might easily be able to spot Big Ideas out in the musical wild, as the new project features a pair of familiar talents in Nathan Nicholson and Adam Harrison. The duo has teamed up here with London-based writer, director, and photographer Ben Lankester for this new endeavor, taking its moniker from a 2016 Boxer Rebellion track, and today as Big Ideas they drop a cruising new tune that takes inspiration from a-ha and Bruce Springsteen.

We never said we weren’t easily seduced.

The new tune is called “Hurricane,” and it follows the recent release of the title track from Big Ideas’ forthcoming EP The American Dream. That drops November 27 via Absentee Recordings.

“The lyrics are about confidence,” the band says of “Hurricane” in a statement. “Many people feel that they are unworthy somehow, and even with the smokescreen of bravado, most people are just trying to fit in and feel loved. The two lines of the chorus ‘And I love that you’re unaware, every room you go into is better ’cause you’re there’ sum up the song’s sentiment: You may not always know it, but you’re appreciated and we’re all the better for your presence.”