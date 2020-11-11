Here’s your chance to add 5,000 vinyl records to your collection (for free)

Here at Vanyaland we’ll never tell you how to live your life — but when we see a golden opportunity for some personal growth, we’ll be the first to sound the alarm and point you in the right direction. That growth, in this case, involves your record collection, as a massive 5,000-piece vinyl haul just went up on craigslist a few days ago.

And it’s available for the nice price of free. You just gotta come get it.

The offer was posted by a dude named Carl in the Acton area of Massachusetts, located about 30 miles northwest of Boston. And Carl writes: “My fathers vinyl record collection is up for grabs – I will accept small donations or prayers. Preference is for one person to take all of these. Many blessings. Please call and ask for Carl.”

Our boy Carl has your hookup. Now, we can’t vouch for the quality of the collection here — no disrespect to Carl’s pop dukes — but we can make out a few of the pieces tucked away on those old shelves. We spy some KISS, Run-DMC, Chic, and…. wait, is that Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson’s “Say Say Say” single?

Y’all might want to get on this. Here’s a look at the pics provided: