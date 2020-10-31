This Stream Is Tonight: Steel Panther get spooky n’ sexy for a ‘Livescream’

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the ongoing phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

The circumstances surrounding Halloween 2020 may may affect your usual holiday festivities, but for Michael Starr and the rest of Steel Panther, there’s still room to give everyone a spooky, sexy, and headbangin’ good time to celebrate.

With their Halloweenie Ride Livescream, which streams tonight (October 31) at 5 p.m. EDT, the comedic hair metal band is looking to not only dish out the usual dose of riffs and debaucherous ditties, but also a haunting holiday-centric performance.

Standing as their third livestream event since the pandemic hit, the Sunset quartet are itching to get back on stage and crank out some heavy licks, as they look to build on their previous livestreams, and spook things up a little bit in the process. While they may not be going all out in the costume department, their coming in hot with a multimedia delivery that is sure to have some Halloween-themed vignettes, which the frontman is excited to share, to fill in the gaps, and the band is looking forward to putting forth more than enough “Halloweenie” spirit to get folks in the mood.

“I’m not dressing up like a chicken or some shit. That’s not happening,” Starr tells Vanyaland. “But while we’ll have our normal stuff on, we’re going to change things up a little from the neck up. The special guests that we have lined up go along with Halloween really nicely for us, and I’m really looking forward to that. We’re doing some stuff that we haven’t done in awhile, and one thing we really want to do, with the unfortunate passing of one of our guitar heroes, Edward Van Halen, we want to pay tribute to him and the influence he and the rest of Van Halen has had on every member of Steel Panther, so we plan on doing that, as well, with the Livescream.”

Doll yourself up. Tickets are $17, and can be purchased here.