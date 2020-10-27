George Clooney’s ‘The Midnight Sky’ gets a trailer and release date

It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from George Clooney, the director/movie star your mom would most like to bang, whose last feature, Suburbicon, flopped hard when it arrived in theaters back in 2017. But you know what? That didn’t deter him at all, and he’s returning to both the director’s chair and to the screen (well, aside from Hulu’s Catch-22, which we forgot existed until just now) in his new feature The Midnight Sky, a sci-fi post-apocalyptic thriller that sees Clooney as the last man on Earth (your mom just perked up reading those words) trying to prevent a group of astronauts from returning so that they don’t die too or whatever. This cast is absolutely stacked — Clooney’s kind of known for doing that — and it looks like a pretty radical departure from his previous directorial work. Netflix dropped a teaser for the trailer yesterday but gave us the full-fledged capital-T trailer for the film on Tuesday, and we were kind of stunned by the amount of expensive-looking CGI in this!

Here’s the trailer:

Here’s an official synopsis from Netflix:

“Our humanity always endures. This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel ‘Good Morning, Midnight,’ co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.”

The Midnight Sky hits select theaters and Netflix on December 23. Is anybody else getting Cloverfield Paradox vibes from this? Like, David Oyelowo was in both, sure, but the CGI looks pretty similar. It’s going to be hard breaking it to all the Cloverfield-obsessed Redditors that, no, this probably isn’t a stealth prequel for whatever JJ and company have chambered.