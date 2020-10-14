fbpx

Lynks flips Courtney Barnett’s ‘Pedestrian At Best’ into an electro banger

Screengrab
 

Ever wonder what Courtney Barnett’s music might sound like if she were an early-’90s NYC club kid, spending sunrises at Limelight with James St. James and a pre-murder Michael Alig and making occasional appearances on daytime talk show TV to frighten America’s suburbs? The blessed Lynks has the vision to show us in colorful sound, with a new cover of Barnett’s “Pedestrian At Best” that flips the guitar-rock bouncer into an electro anthem. Or, as Lynks dubs it on the ‘gram, “a queer techno banger.”

Lynks calls the riotous “Pedestrian At Best” a “tale of denial, anger and acceptance,” and goes on to describe his take in greater detail: “U ASKED FOR IT! by popular + persistent demand my take on [Barnett’s] existential belter ‘pedestrian at best’ is dropping this wednesday. i fuckin love courtney and performing this tune during my live streams was a major lockdown highlight. very very excited for u to all hear the finished product + watch the video shot by massive legend @anazoobart on a v cold day in worthing!! big english summer vibes all around.”

Lynks’ forthcoming new record, Smash Hits Vol. 2, the follow-up to this year’s Smash Hits Vol. 1, is due out next year. Spin this new take on “Pedestrian At Best” into your life’s mix below.

 
 

 
 

