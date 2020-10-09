fbpx

In MusicNational News

kennedi gets confessional as she stirs up an alt-R&B cocktail of ‘liquor love’

By Michael Marottaon
Photo Credit: Lauren Dunn
 

It’s Friday, we’re less than four weeks from Election Day, and some of us are staring down a three-day weekend, even though none of us can really go anywhere. We can all sure use a drink, and behind the bar of our #NewMusicFriday is kennedi and her sultry new track “liquor love.”

The Minnesota-born, Los Angeles-based artist, singer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter drops a beat like thunder in the slinky alt-R&B track, and like previously singles “apology” and “better“, it sets a mood for her forthcoming EP, October 30’s self.

The five-track confessional collection is the first half of a two-chapter project, capped by a second EP called SABOTAGE arriving next year. Both records are highly-personal storybooks that pull back the veil of kennedi, who was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and uses her compositions to open dialogues on mental health struggles, sexuality, and her queer identity.

 
 

“The self EP is exactly what it sounds like — myself and all of the raw emotions that come with me,” says kennedi. “It’s a snapshot into how I felt in the moments during the time I was writing these songs. It tells the story of my journey over the past year — my relationships and life experiences. Honest and raw. That is self.”

Pour it down below.

 
 

***

