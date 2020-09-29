Slow Pulp find a cathartic embrace on the aching ‘Montana’

Slow Pulp are set to release their debut album Moveys a week from Friday (October 9) via Winspear, and today roll out the LP’s fourth single in “Montana.” The Wisconsin-bred, Chicago-based quartet enlisted Willie Christianson to write and record the track’s slide guitar and harmonica parts, and the addition adds another layer of folk magnetism to their enchanting sound.

“This song is about moving beyond defining myself in terms of my mental health,” says vocalist Emily Massey. “I’ve been working through this over the last couple of years and this song is a reflection of this process and where I am now. ‘Montana’ was the first song we finished recording for the album. Henry’s [Stoehr, guitar] early demo was kind of heavy and distorted, and when we went to play it together for the first time, it came out a lot slower and cleaner.”

Much like last month’s “Falling Apart”, this new track sets a mood of resourcefulness and resilience for Moveys. Written while Slow Pulp were on tour with (Sandy) Alex G last year after they scrapped an entire album’s worth of tracks following Massey’s diagnosis with Lyme disease and chronic mono, it’s a sound of catharsis and raw emotion. And should be one of the most warmly received releases this fall. Embrace “Montana” below.

