Sunflower Bean encourage togetherness on new jam ‘Moment In The Sun’

Whether you realize it or not, Sunflower Bean have been low-key dropping capital-J jams for a few solid years now. From their early mid-2010’s releases to last year’s wildly spectacular King Of The Dudes EP (which included confrontational neo-glam anthem “Come For Me”), the New York trio seem to get better with their youthful age.

Today (September 17), Sunflower Bean — a mighty troika of Julia Cumming, Nick Kivlen, and Jacob Faber — dropped a new joint called “Moment In The Sun”. It’s a little bit disco, a little bit indie, and a whole lot of awesome, lyrically centered around the importance of spending time with loved ones. It’s also their first jolt of freshness in 2020, a year in which they played that Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire with The Strokes.

“‘Moment In The Sun’ is about finally recognizing what is important in one’s life, the people you decide to spend it with,” say Sunflower Bean. “All of these things we distract ourselves with, the never0ending mountain of career climbing, the pursuit of financial success, and the hope that after all that trying you could finally be cool. All of that is meaningless in comparison to one great day, hour, or moment with someone you really love.”

The track was produced by Dave Bassett (Vance Joy, Bishop Briggs, Fitz and the Tantrums) and Jacob Portrait (of Unknown Mortal Orchestra), and “Moment In The Sun” also comes correct with a new music video, crafted in quarantine with VMA-nominated directors Andy DeLuca and Sarah Eisman. It co-stars Julia Cumming and Marquis Rodriguez of Ava DuVernay’s Netflix true crime series When They See Us.

“While quarantining together upstate this summer we decided to make a music video for ‘Moment In The Sun.’ We thought the best way to visually represent the meaning of the song, while also taking inspiration from this isolating time everyone has been forced to live in, was to create two separate worlds,” the band says of the visual. “One world which exists totally inside a home, mostly in a lonely bedroom. The other world exists completely outside in the sun and is made up of memories of a summer love.”

They add: “We invited Marquis Rodriguez, who is one of Julia’s best friends since high school and also an incredibly talented actor, to co-star in the video. He was crucial in helping us tell the story of summer love and show those potent memories of tenderness coming to life. While living alone, the character Julia is portraying becomes flooded with memories and moments from the past summer, and as a result her bedroom starts to transform into the outdoor world. We built up the entire bedroom using real sod and flowers. Her memories are brought to life, just like the room.”

Dive in with the Bean.