Circa Waves team with Alfie Templeman to serve up some pop ‘Lemonade’

The last time we caught up with Alfie Templeman, he was out here trying not to be an “Obvious Guy”, dropping an infectious funk banger in a gray world of lockdown grooves. We danced so much in our bedrooms to that one, we’ve been left quite parched. Enter Circa Waves.

The English indie band have teamed up with the 17-year-old pop prodigy for their new track “Lemonade,” and it’s a tasty alt-pop joint that has enough sun-shined shimmer to carry us through September and into autumn. It’s also all about reflecting two complementing themes of optimism and escapism, which we all need in 2020.

“Imagine, if you will, the world falling apart around you” says Circa Waves frontman Kieran Shudall. “There is anxiety, fear and you’ve not been able to hug your mum in months. But wait! What’s that? A beautiful song starts playing. Elegant vocals chime in from Alfie Templeman. The guitar fills you with joy, the melody eases your pain and all of a sudden you’re drinking rum and lemonade. Your mind feels clear and everything’s ok for 3 minutes and 20 seconds.”

Shudall continues: “What is this? magic??! No… it’s ‘Lemonade.’”

Adds Templeman: “’Lemonade’ to me is such a heartfelt track, about everyone coming together and loving each other in times where everything seems so difficult. I definitely related to this in lockdown which is why I was so excited to hop on the track!”

We’re excited too, not only to satiate our need for quality jams, but to see Circa Waves back in the news feeds of our lives. The band dropped a double album called Sad Happy back in March, and last year threw down one of the more slept-on albums of 2019 in What’s It Like Over There? Revisit that one if you missed it over in our part of the world.

Drink up the “Lemonade” below.