Lewis Black announces new special ‘Thanks For Risking Your Life’

With everything that has transpired just within the last few months, it may be difficult to eloquently put into words exactly how you’re feeling about the state of the world right now. Luckily, Lewis Black is here to help bring us some clarity.

Dropping on October 6 via TLB Records, Thanks For Risking Your Life brings us into the mind of the enraged social critic on the doorstep of a nationwide shutdown. Equipped with his signature eruptions, a healthy dose of the “fuck” word, and highly articulate shakedowns of a failing political system, Black offers up what is now a time capsule of sorts, as it was recorded on March 13, marking the last time he performed live stand-up before COVID-19 brought virtually everything to a screeching halt.

True to form as one of the most iconic politically-minded comedians of our time, Black’s musings on the coronavirus, “The-Orange-One-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named”, and everything in between are in no short supply here — which may just come in handy for our own mental health as we get closer to the November elections.

Check out a clip below.