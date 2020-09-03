Foxes leans on togetherness and support with ‘Friends In The Corner’

We’ve long been fans of Foxes, and have enjoyed the British pop singer’s colorful career renaissance that began back in the spring after a few years away from the game. Today (September 2), the artist born Louisa Rose Allen returns with her third single of 2020 in “Friends In The Corner,” a track that shines a light on the widespread, but often hidden, personal struggles many have with mental health.

“It was a weekend away with a close group of friends and I considered them to be strong and together, but for some reason at that time they all showed a vulnerable side I’d never seen before,” Foxes says. “It might have been the age we were at, but everyone’s hidden struggles came to the forefront and it made me realize the older we get sometimes the more fragile we become.”

She adds: “It really hit home that we shouldn’t take each other for granted and we’ve really got to look out for our friends. It’s becoming more and more apparent that we all suffer from mental health issues on some level and at different times in our lives. There really shouldn’t be any stigma around this anymore. We’re all in it together.”

Check out the video for the uplifting track below, which stars Zara Gabiddon and Natasha Trigg as a pair of friends on a Thelma and Louise-style road trip after losing a loved one. It was directed by Joshua Trigg, and features Foxes herself making a cameo as a tattoo artist.

Ride along, together.