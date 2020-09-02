Digital Leather wrote a song about ‘how we are all going to die in the worst way possible soon’

Here’s something positive and uplifting for your Wednesday.

Digital Leather just dropped a glitchy new electronic-pop tune called “Sinking Ship,” and the latest from Shawn Foree’s Omaha-based project is summed up nicely: “…it’s about how fucked the world is, and how we are all going to die in the worst way possible soon. There is nothing we can do. It’s far too late. Plus, it’s got a beat and you can dance to it.”

Sign us up.

“Sinking Ship” is the closing track to Digital Leather’s forthcoming album New Wave Gold, which is out September 15 via No Coast Recordings. It stands as Digital Leather’s 24th record since the project began back in the early 2000s.

Jump on life’s “Sinking Ship” below.