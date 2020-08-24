GRANT takes us to the alt-pop races on ‘Hell Yes, I’m Betting On You’

This year has been a tough one for everyone. Confidence is low, motivation remains out of reach, and aspirations have run dry. We need pretty much need someone out there to give us a vote of confidence. That person might be GRANT.

The Swedish alt-pop singer crashed our playlists in May with a towering anthem of confidence called “Words”, and now returns with a fireball of alt-pop affirmation in “Hell Yes, I’m Betting On You.” There’s a trip-hop flavor mixed in to the techno core of this new track, out this past Friday (August 21), and the results are both hypnotic and inspiring.

“I aspire to be a pragmatic romantic,” GRANT says. “I don’t believe in the idea of lifelong love but I do believe love can last a lifetime through belief and determination. Lyrically through the song, I wanted irony and sincerity to push and pull this point of view. My last single ‘Words’ was very straightforward and conversational, whereas this is more of an internal battle. Cynicism getting fucked by hope. It was meant as a joke but I really am dead serious.”

“Hell Yes, I’m Betting On You” will be featured on GRANT’s forthcoming EP, Vertigo, out this October. In the meantime, watch the cinematic video, directed by Zoë Que and choreographed by Lune, below. It’s said to be the first of two visuals that examine “self-reflection and the relationship between mind and matter.” Word.