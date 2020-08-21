Mines Falls swirl around our memories of youth on ‘Red Moon, Car Wreck’

It’s always impressive when a band’s sound strikes a similar mood among both untempered urgency and calculated deliberation. But that’s the vibe that cascades around “Red Moon, Car Wreck,” the gorgeous new electronic-pop composition from Los Angeles duo Mines Falls.

Hitting streams today (August 21), the introspective track is the second offering from the duo’s forthcoming self-titled album, out September 18. While this is a bit of an introduction to Mines Fall’s lush, cinematic brand of dramatic pop, New Hampshire brothers Carson and Erik Lund are no stranger to Boston’s indie scene, having played in Old Abram Brown before heading out west to further careers in film and design, respectively.

“Red Moon, Car Wreck” reflects on the familiar peace of childhood memories, and how they are contrasted by a malaise set in through adulthood. It’s a moody piece that yearns, but never oversteps its carefully thought-out bounds. There’s a calm drama that swirls across its nearly five minutes of intrigue.

“I had been traveling quite a bit for my job when I wrote this song, touching on all corners of the country, finding myself in quiet towns I’d never heard of before, and not communicating with family and friends for long stretches,” says Carson Lund. “I crave this isolation and independence, but it also distances me from people, and ‘Red Moon, Car Wreck’ attempts to connect who I’ve become with who I was as a child. Life is a series of comings and goings, but this song is about trying to stay in one place.”

Explore it below.