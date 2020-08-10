Watch beabadoobee perform live for the Vevo DSCVR At Home series

Last week we gushed over “Sorry,” the latest single from beabadoobee, and it followed a similar love-fest post from July over the musician’s prior single “Care.” Both tracks are helping make the beabadoobee’s fall album Fake It Flowers, out October 16 via Dirty Hit, one of the year’s most antcipated releases.

Now the Philippines-born, London-raised Bea Kristi has shared two videos of her performing those songs in a stripped-down setting straight from the couch, part of the Vevo DSCVR At Home series.

Of “Care,” beabadoobee says the track “has end-of-a-’90s movie vibes, like you’re driving down a highway. It is pretty much me being angry at society, or people around me who I just don’t think know me and don’t care. I don’t want you to feel fucking sorry for me. I just want you to understand what I’ve been through.”

And “Sorry,” meanwhile, is beabadoobee’s way of “confessing my mistakes in a friendship and watching someone who I love break down and fade away as a person.” She adss: “It’s the idea of dismissing something because it felt too close to home and a personal reminder to never take for granted what that person could have had.”

Check out both clips below.

