Icona Pop hit us with all the necessary ‘Feels In My Body’

It has been a long eight years (eight!!!) since Icona Pop elevated our sensations with their global smash hit “I Love It,” and the Swedish duo have been churning out high-powered alt-pop jams ever since. Now after dressing 2020 up in a pair of high-profile collabs (Hayden James, Steve Aoki), Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo add to the summer heat with “Feels In My Body,” which dropped this past Friday (August 7) via Record Company TEN/Ultra Music.

“’Feels In My Body’ is all about hitting your peak, being so full of energy that you want to burst and share it with everyone around you,” the duo share.

It’s a needed pick-me-up at a time when energy and enthusiasm might be in short supply. The new Icona Pop single also comes equipped with a music video shot by director Gustav Stegfors and Director of Photography Crille Forsberg, so give your eyes something to play with as your ears bounce along. Watch or stream it below.

