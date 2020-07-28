Girlhood celebrate womanhood in all its ways on the electric ‘Sister’

Fresh London duo Girlhood have been endorsed considerably by British radio and indie music press, and this week we finally recognize the vibe on our own shores with their new single “Sister.” The track comes with the news that Christian Pinchbeck and Tessa Cavanna are set to release their self-titled debut album October 23 via Team Talk Records. If “Sister” is any indication, with its chilled-out genre mix of electronic-pop and neo-soul, Girlhood should be filling our playlists from now to adulthood.

“For me, ‘Sister’ is about celebrating love in all her shapes, colours and sounds!” says singer and lyricist Cavanna. “These beautiful people throw their loving arms around us! I am thankful for Love and for ALL my sisters!”

The notion of love and understanding permeates throughout the electric track, and it seems to be the lifeblood that runs through Cavanna and producer Pinchbeck’s stirred-up musical vision.

“We are all very different superficially but our need to be loved, heard and understood is universal,” Cavanna adds. “This is a new era of transparency and honesty. There is a call to say what we think and how the world makes us feel, and I believe this is a conversation we can all have together as members of the same human family. So, I’ll leave it there… I want us all to see the love we need and be aware of how to share that love with others.”

We’re in.

