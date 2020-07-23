Guster added to ‘Drive-In Live’ concert series in New Hampshire

After 25-plus years of near non-stop touring throughout the United States, it’s amazing that Guster have found a New England venue where they’ve never taken the stage.

But this is 2020, and anything is possible, including the Tufts-born band playing their first-ever drive-in shows next month at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey, New Hampshire.

Following the cancellation of their summer performances — including their set at Beach Road Weekend — the group has been added to the Drive-In Live concert series, and is slated to perform two shows on August 15. The first set kicks off at 3 p.m., followed by an evening performance at 8 p.m.

“This could potentially be our only live show for a year,” Guster shared on Twitter. “New Hampshire? Sure, let’s do this.”

Other acts on the fairgrounds’ schedule for this summer include Aaron Lewis, Pink Talking Fish, Badfish, and the Allman Betts band.

Much like fellow New Hampshire venue Tupelo Music Hall, the rules at the Cheshire Fairgrounds state that every other parking spot must be empty, allowing guests to bring lawn chairs and sit in the parking spot directly to their left. Masks are only required for attendees when using the restroom. The full COVID-19 safety guidelines from the fairgrounds can be found here.

Tickets are in the $149-$169 ballpark, depending on where attendees choose to park, and one ticket admits one car with up to five passengers inside. Tickets are on sale now; check out all the details via the Facebook event page for both shows.