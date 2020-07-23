fbpx
In MusicNational News

Global Network drop their R&B-disco beat into a virtual world on ‘Want U’

By Michael Marottaon
Credit: Angelo Yoto

We’ve all had fantasies over the past few months of pandemic unease where we wished we could transport into a virtual world far from the daily struggles and stresses of the real world. Walk the streets, hit a party, see some friends, get into trouble. For Global Network, the shift from IRL to something escapist and artificial wasn’t just a wish and a dream, but born of necessity.

The Parisian electronic-pop duo dropped the visual for their latest track “Want U”, a club cocktail of R&B and disco, and with limitations in place on how to craft a visual component for their new music, enlisted visual artist Angelo Yoto to surround the beats with a new world of wonder inspired by video games and virtual reality.

“We weren’t able to shoot any music videos, but thankfully we met the director Angelo Yoto a few months ago,” says Global Network’s Loris Sasso.  “[Angelo] creates truly amazing virtual worlds and characters. We asked him if he’d like to create a virtual world for our song ‘Want U’, and we gave him full ‘carte blanche’. He imagined this girl walking in the streets of a futuristic city and going to another dimension’s party.”

The futuristic vibes play well with Global Network’s modern-retro sound. Hit the video below, and dive deeper into Global Network’s May EP Cool Moments via Spotify.

***

© 2020 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.