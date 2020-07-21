Slow Dress chase a graceful ‘Butterfly’ down their own path of compassion

Slow Dress want — actually, need — you to keep your eyes open: Open to witness the protests, the effects of COVID-19, and every other injustice and folly that 2020 has to offer. Today (July 21), the Boston band unveils their new single “Butterfly,” a solemn contemplation of how other people often choose to neglect societal issues that don’t intersect with their own experiences.

“’Butterfly’ is about refusing to follow in the footsteps of people who have become blind to the world around them,” shares lead singer Katie Solomon, (formerly of Jakals). “People can get stuck in their own world and their own experience and stop connecting with the struggles of other people. This song is a reminder to keep our eyes and hearts open and to participate in the struggles rather than shutting down and staying in our bubbles.”

Recorded pre-pandemic-shutdown in Nashville with the help of producer Collin Pastore, the song was certainly touching in March when it was completed, but now bears even more significance as this year devolves into a historic mess. Yet for all the craggy, ugly edges 2020 has brandished so far, “Butterfly” soothes some timely wounds with its own poised, graceful notes of indie-folk.

“It very much applies to what is happening in the world with the pandemic and the protests and organizing surrounding Black Lives Matter,” Solomon adds. “I think it’s much too easy for people who have money and privilege to close themselves off, both physically and emotionally, from the rest of the population, many of whom are struggling on a daily basis. This is a plea for people to stay connected to each other and to their role in the oppression of their fellow people.”

