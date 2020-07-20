Listen to Chris Cornell’s incredible cover of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Patience’

Today would have been Chris Cornell’s 56th birthday. To mark the occasion, and in pretty spectacular fashion, the estate of the late singer and musician have released a previously unheard cover of Guns N’ Roses’ 1989 single “Patience.”

“His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art,” reads a statement on Chris Cornell’s Facebook page. “It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken… and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory. Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us — his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy.”

Cornell’s rendition of “Patience” was produced and mixed by his frequent collaborator Brendan O’Brien. It’s been reported that the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was was working on a full covers album with O’Brien, though it’s unclear how far along in the process the pair were, and what tracks could possibly see the light of day.

Cornell took his own life on May 18, 2017. He was 52.

