Elliphant returns with a re-birth of innocence on ‘Uterus’

Four years is a long time in any context, but it’s practically a lifetime in the world of pop music. And yet it’s been four years since we connected with Elliphant, the Swedish-born alt-pop musician who last hit us with her Living Life Golden LP back in March 2016.

She returned this past Friday with a somber, rootsy new single called “Uterus”, recorded in one take out in California and serving as a quick re-introduction on the heels of her final trimester of pregnancy. The track illustrates how the comfort, safety, and innocence of the womb is lost once we are are born, and how life’s purity becomes increasingly fragile as we grow and engage with the world.

“[‘Uterus’] was written in the grass on a guitar, high over the Pacific Ocean, and just under the mountain tops in Malibu,” Elliphant says. “It was one of my absolute favorite sessions with two of my absolute favorite producers [Peter Harper and Jason Blynn].”

The lyrical themes of “Uterus” are illustrated in the track’s music video, directed by Stockholm’s Liza Morberg and filmed in and around Sweden’s Tullgarn Palace.