This Stream Is Tonight: Oompa continues ‘The New Sh*t Show’

For a weekly livestream called The New Sh*t Show, Oompa’s virtual performances sure pack a hell of a lotta optimism.

This evening (July 19), the Boston poet and hip-hop artist continues her Sunday-night Instagram series, safely forging a new path for expression and creativity in 2020.

But unlike most of the streams that have dominated Facebook, Instagram, and Twitch for the past few months, The New Sh*t Show takes a more active approach to connecting socially in quarantine. Ahead of each show, Oompa shares activities like writing prompts, producer challenges, and calls for virtual “open mic” submissions to also creatively stimulate folks at home.

This week’s edition welcomes Boston writer and historian Dart Adams, exemplifying the full breadth of the project’s collaborators. Past guests include Brandie Blaze, Anjimile, Latrell James, and Pittsburg artist Benji.

“I chose performances because collaboration amongst artists looks different right now,” Oompa tells Vanyaland. “I want it to still feel possible although it is unlike what we’re used to. Also, a lot of us really love performing and aren’t getting to do it for things that make us feel good. My aim is to provide a space that feels good to perform (although from home and virtually) and exist in. I think it’s also a unification factor: The guests who are coming on performing are active members of the music scene here locally, at least, and some on national/international scales. The prompts are for those of us who may have writer’s block, or don’t know where to start when there’s so much happening in the world. It is also to let the non-sharing, non-performing folks know that their creating is of equal importance to me.”

With tonight’s fifth edition, the series’ purpose gains momentum as it introduces musicians, writers, and artists to the new, daunting landscape of content creation while the world sorts out how to best handle COVID-19. It’s a trying task for sure, but a task that’s still easier when faced with hopefulness and — perhaps more importantly — togetherness.

“Depression and sadness is particularly alluring at this time, for every one of us,” Oompa emphasizes. “The world shifted forever in a seemingly permanent way in what felt like a matter of moments. No one has the answers, no one knows the future. Most of what we’ve seen is tragedy and devastation — a breeding ground for sadness. But also, the perfect land for the divine act of creating for reasons bigger than our individual selves.”

She adds: “I want to commit to doing what keeps me happy and sane at this time, and I want to do it in community the best way I know how. I want us to feel challenged by our work consistently, because boredom is not the best companion. It’s accountability for me and anyone who chooses it. And ultimately it’s about reintroducing the beautiful parts of creation, outside of consumption. And business. And money. Because frankly, money’s funny, honey.”

OOMPA’S THE NEW SH*T SHOW, FEATURING DART ADAMS :: Sunday, July 19 at 6 p.m. EDT via Instagram @OompoutLoud