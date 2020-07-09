Here’s another new Doves track to make your 2020 a little more bearable

The Doves comeback story continues to make 2020 slightly more bearable.

Last month the beloved British alt-rock band returned with “Carousels,” their first new music in 11 years after a series of live reunion shows throughout 2019. Today (July 9), Doves hit us with another new single, a rousing track called “Prisoners”, as well as word of a forthcoming new album. A new LP would be Doves’ first since 2009’s Kingdom of Rust.

“Prisoners,” meanwhile, sounds a bit like a long-awaited sequel to “Black And White Town.” And it sounds entirely Doves-like.

Here’s what Doves have to say about the song: “It’s about continually chasing something and not being satisfied when you get it. You’ve got ‘that thing’ and you find you’re not any happier. Be careful what you wish for.”

Wise words, as always.