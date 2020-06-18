Please enjoy a new song from Doves called ‘Carousels’

It feels like a million years ago by now, but in November 2018 Doves first revealed plans for a reformation, ending a hiatus that began way back in 2010, the year after they released fourth and last studio album, Kingdom of Rust. The celebrated English alt-rock band spent parts of 2019 playing live shows, in full-on reunion mode, with the tease of new music set to follow… at some point.

Remarkably, that point is now, as Doves have today (June 18) released a new song called “Carousels.” Upon first listen it has that classic Doves feel, with a vibe somewhere between 2002’s The Last Broadcast and 2005’s Some Cities.

“A reminiscence of times we’d go to places like North Wales on holiday as kids,” Doves write about the track. “Places where you had your first experience of sound systems and music being played really loud.”

It sounds pretty damn good, especially for their first recorded effort in more than a decade. Eleven years, to be exact.

Get lost in that classic Doves haze below.