Watch Beyoncé’s virtual commencement speech for the Class Of 2020

YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 project has pulled in some massive names sharing wise words, and you need not be a graduate of high school or college this month to feel the impact of this virtual commencement celebration. Yesterday’s live stream, addressed to students who have had their graduation ceremonies affected by the ongoing pandemic, featured voices across the cultural spectrum, from Barack and Michelle Obama to Lady Gaga, Lizzo, and Katy Perry, and all are available to watch online.

One that has especially jumped out during society’s continued and active push for racial equality is the commencement speech given by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. In a 10-minute presentation, the musician and cultural icon addressed the nationally unified Class of 2020 by discussing racism, her experiences in the music industry, and the push for sweeping change in our communities.

“Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the world know that Black Lives Matter,” she says at one point. “The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others have left us all broken. It has left the entire country searching for answers… We’ve seen that our collective hearts, when put to positive action, could start the wheels of change. Real change has started with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates who we celebrate today.”

Watch and listen to her speech in full below.

***

And for the full, nearly-five-hour collection of all Dear Class of 2020 appearances, including contributions from Alicia Keys, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS, Missy Elliott, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, John Mulaney, Seth Rogen, Megan Thee Stallion, and a bunch of others, see below.