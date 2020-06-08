This Stream Is Today: Emo Nite LA on racism in the alt/punk scene

Here in Massachusetts, we have a strong and active Emo Night chapter, which pre-pandemic hosted events and parties out of its home base of The Sinclair in Cambridge. Today (June 8), we all look out west for a discussion hosted by California’s Emo Nite LA, bringing together a committee of voices for an important discussion on racism in the punk and alternative scenes.

The Zoom conversation starts at 1 p.m. EDT and includes Fever 333‘s Jason Aalon, Jordan Calhoun of Heart Like War, and Issues‘ Sky Acord, as well as writer Hanif Abdurraqib and Emo Nite’s Aaron Brown. It’s hosted by To The Front photographer Courtney Coles.

“We invite you to a discussion led by some Black voices in our community, so they can share their experiences growing up in our scene, and the rest of us can LISTEN,” writes Emo Nite LA. “How can we as Emo Nite and the alternative/punk community as a whole move forward and be more aware of places where racism has crept in? We want to change the shape of the music scene moving forward and take steps to make sure people of color always feel included, not only in Emo Nite, but in the scene as whole.”

Interested parties are asked to text Emo Nite for the Zoom link at 818-408-4616. More info on the Twitter thread below.