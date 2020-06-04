Poppy covers a t.A.T.u. banger in honor of Pride Month

If you thought Poppy’s rendition of the t.A.T.u. classic “All The Things She Said” sounded good when she performed it at Brighton Music Hall in February, wait until you hear the polished version.

In honor of June — Pride Month for the LGBTQIA+ community — Poppy has shared an official cover of “All The Things She Said,” released yesterday (June 3).

In a note accompanying the song’s release, Poppy shared that she sent the cover to her label over two months ago with the intention of releasing it specifically for Pride Month. “Unfortunately, in the time elapsed since then, we’ve been faced with a tragedy that calls for our much needed attention,” she writes, likely referencing the murder of George Floyd and subsequent nationwide protests. “I encourage you to educate yourself, go out and protest, donate, and raise your voice to speak out against this injustice.”

She signed the note with her legal name, Moriah, a rare (if not unprecedented) move for the singer. Tune into Poppy’s new cover and read her statement in full below.