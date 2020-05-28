ImprovBoston looks to stay afloat with 40-hour virtual comedy marathon

After being completely blindsided with the news of Great Scott’s closing earlier this month as a result of the ongoing global pandemic, the city’s arts community is now staring down the prospect of the uncertain future for another long-time performance art institution, ImprovBoston.

Come next week, however, we’ll have 40 hours to make sure it stays put.

From June 5 to 7, the ImprovBoston Virtual Marathon will bring a telethon-style fundraising broadcast to the masses, free of charge and jam-packed with live art and comedy throughout the weekend. With a focus on not only raising money to save the ImprovBoston theater space and it’s numerous outlets, including workshops and non-profit work, but also supporting the arts as a whole, local comedians and artists of other performance art avenues will deliver a myriad of content including improv, sketch, stand-up, music, interviews, absurd late-night bits, and more.

There’s a little something for everyone over the course of the weekend festivities, as the ImprovBoston cast members have used their vastly diverse talents to put together a significant amount of creative content to share.

Check out the full announcement below, which includes details on how folks can get involved, as well.