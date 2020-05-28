fbpx
In ComedyCommunity

ImprovBoston looks to stay afloat with 40-hour virtual comedy marathon

By Jason Greenoughon
Photo Courtesy of ImprovBoston

After being completely blindsided with the news of Great Scott’s closing earlier this month as a result of the ongoing global pandemic, the city’s arts community is now staring down the prospect of the uncertain future for another long-time performance art institution, ImprovBoston.

Come next week, however, we’ll have 40 hours to make sure it stays put.

From June 5 to 7, the ImprovBoston Virtual Marathon will bring a telethon-style fundraising broadcast to the masses, free of charge and jam-packed with live art and comedy throughout the weekend. With a focus on not only raising money to save the ImprovBoston theater space and it’s numerous outlets, including workshops and non-profit work, but also supporting the arts as a whole, local comedians and artists of other performance art avenues will deliver a myriad of content including improv, sketch, stand-up, music, interviews, absurd late-night bits, and more.

There’s a little something for everyone over the course of the weekend festivities, as the ImprovBoston cast members have used their vastly diverse talents to put together a significant amount of creative content to share.

Check out the full announcement below, which includes details on how folks can get involved, as well.

View this post on Instagram

As you all know, the future of our beloved local comedy theatre is uncertain. Presently, ImprovBoston is in danger of closing. This would be a massive blow to our community and the artistic landscape of our city. In order to help, the ImprovBoston Mainstage Company is leading the initiative to produce a special fundraising event: The ImprovBoston Virtual Marathon. Beginning Friday, June 5th at 8PM, this multi-day, telethon-style event will be broadcast in its entirety for free at ImprovBoston.com/virtualmarathon. It will conclude at 12pm on Sunday June 7th. All donations will go towards keeping our current operation as intact as possible. We are currently working to book special guests and develop programming with resident casts, but also need help from the community to fill in the gaps. Below you will find a submission form with multiple sections, so you can pitch ideas for a variety of comedic acts. We encourage you to fill out an idea for as many of them as you like! Think outside the box and come up with ideas that push the boundaries of your creativity and are tailored for a virtual setting. Please keep in mind, we are looking for acts that entice and engage people outside the comedy community, so please avoid too much “inside baseball”. Submissions are open now and close the evening of Thursday, May 28th. At that point we will read through the ideas and let you know which we have selected ASAP. While the fiscal needs are steep, we are confident we can put on one heck of a show. One for the books. Every donation and every dollar helps keep a piece of what we have alive. We want to showcase just how much talent and creativity we have here at home and why it’s worth saving. We will be in touch soon with next steps and a volunteer sign-up form to help with the event and collect sponsors. Submission link at improvboston.com/virtualmarathon Any questions can be emailed to virtualmarathon@improvboston.com

A post shared by ImprovBoston (@improvboston) on

© 2020 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.