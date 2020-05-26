Silverbacks cause an art-rock stir with new single ‘Muted Gold’

The city of Dublin is having quite a musical moment. We’ve been pretty hot on Irish bands like Inhaler, Fontaines DC, Girl Band, and The Murder Capital for a while now, but today we can add a new entry into our playlist mix: Silverbacks.

The Irish guitar-rock band is set to release debut album Fad this July 17 via Central Tones, and recently set a nice mood for the LP with its lead-in single, a wonderfully finicky slice of art-rock called “Muted Gold.” The sound loosely calls back to both the ’70s era of punk and NYC no wave, as well as its early-2000s-era revitalization.

A quote attributed to one Anon Luzhny of Central Tones via the music video’s YouTube page sums it up nicely: “A holiday resort in Dunkirk, a John Hughes Film set in 1970s Berlin, politicians in denim, or just your local pub, Silverbacks’ Fad takes you on the time-travel experience of a lifetime.”

We’re riding shotgun.