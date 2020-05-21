Inhaler embrace affection with caution on the confident ‘Falling In’

On the strength of January’s breakout single “We Have To Move On,” Dublin’s Inhaler are one of the great new music discoveries of 2020. The band’s spring North American tour was unfortunately postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with their sold-out show slated for last month in Somerville re-booked for September 12 at The Sinclair (GoFundMe).

Today, Inhaler, fronted by Bono’s son Elijah Hewson (we can’t wait until we don’t feel obligated to mention that), are back with a majestic new tune called “Falling In.” It’s a bit more refined than the punchy “We Have To Move On,” but should only add to the group’s growing legacy (and you can really hear a certain Mr. Paul David Hewson in the vocal delivery).

“I think being a young band on tour, and seeing our music connect with audiences from different parts of the world has opened our eyes to the excitement and exhilaration of life and being up on stage and feeling wanted and loved can be a very powerful drug,” Elijah Hewson says of the track, via Radio X.

He adds: “We are just beginning to encounter our own egos and becoming aware that allowing it to be in charge of who you are can be your downfall. You can cut yourself on its sharp edges and bleed to death if you’re not careful. We want to meet our egos head on, shake their hands and give them a hug. We are not afraid of them… we know we need each other. Your ego can be your friend, but you need your mates to make sure it doesn’t boss you around.”

Wise words. Dive into “Falling In” below.