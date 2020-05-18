Winona Oak welcomes us to her own ‘Lonely Hearts Club’

In her new single “Lonely Hearts Club,” when Winona Oak sings “Threw up in the bathtub / Laid down on the bath rug / Didn’t fall asleep I was already gone”, well, we felt a bit seen. We’ve all been down low on the cold tiles of life at some point or another, and now the Swedish alt-pop singer-songwriter has a sparkling song that captures that moment and uses it as a pivot to a better life ahead.

The track is included on Oak’s colorful January EP Closure, and the official lyric video landed on YouTube just last week (May 14).

“‘Lonely Hearts Club’ is a dialogue between me and my inner demons,” she tells Billboard. “It’s a deep self reflection that I wrote five years ago and the very start of a journey towards self love and growth. The darkest corners of someone else can shine a light on the parts of ourselves that we need to work on. Understand who you are, who you used to be — and forgive yourself.”

Step into Winona Oak’s world below, and revisit her Closure EP if you slept earlier in the year.

