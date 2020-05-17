Jo Koy’s new Netflix special finds the Filipino comedian ‘In His Elements’

We’ve seen Jo Koy live in Seattle, we’ve seen him comin’ in hot, and now with his newest stand-up special on the horizon, we’ll see him in his elements.

Per a video announcement tweeted out by Koy last week, not only will he be bringing his latest hour, Jo Koy: In His Elements, to Netflix on June 12, but he’s also bringing us all back to his roots in the process. Recorded in the Philippines, Koy is taking the special opportunity to bring a focus onto the people and culture of the Philippines, as well as bring some Filipino friends who have never been back home along for the ride to celebrate their heritage.

“Everything about this special is Filipino — the cameramen, the people in the audience, the people that own the venue,” says Koy in the announcement, which you can check out below. “We get to embrace our culture and have a good time, and I can’t wait for the world to see it. I love you guys. I’m so proud of this one, but my mom is going to be even more proud because I finally brought Netflix to the Philippines.”