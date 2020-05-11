Bat For Lashes takes her hunger to the livestream circuit

What’s a girl to do, under lockdown during quarantine? Host a livestream performance, that’s what. And that’s just what Bat For Lashes is going to do this Saturday (May 16) at 4:30 p.m. EDT, as Natasha Khan’s art-pop project performs live from Los Angeles.

Bat For Lashes is fresh off a North American tour for last fall’s Lost Girls album. And if you missed the February show at The Sinclair, this is a good chance to play catch-up — and then some.

“I’ll be playing lots of the old Bat For Lashes songs that you might not have heard for a while, and I’m excited to be able reach the places that I wasn’t able to get to with my tours this time around,” Khan writes.

Tickets to the livestream are $12 in advance and $15 day of show. Those who buy a ticket will have access to the livestream for 24 hours, meaning you can watch it in full hours after it concludes. “[N]o one will miss out whatever time zone you are on,” Khan adds. “I can’t wait to see you there.”

Get ticket info here.