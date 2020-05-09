This Stream Is Today: Dark Spring Boston goes virtual at ONCE

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

Our disappointment over cancelled events knows no bounds during this miserable age of the pandemic. But we’re exceptionally dismayed over the postponement of the inaugural Dark Spring Boston festival, a collection of darkwave and post-punk set to ascend from the underground last month at ONCE Ballroom (GoFundMe) in Somerville.

This afternoon (May 9) at 5 p.m. EDT, courtesy of ONCE’s virtual venue, we’ll get a taste of Dark Spring with a livestream featuring performances and other beats n’ treats, showcasing the sounds and styles of Somerville alt-gloom trio Pilgrims of Yearning, Worcester dream-pop duo Gloss Goddess, and Cambridge dark-folk singer-songwriter Kelly Spyglass.

Listen to the trio below, and take note beyond today: Pilgrims of Yearning unveil their debut album Forsaken Lands on June 5, and it stands presently as one of our most anticipated Boston releases of 2020.

<a href="http://pilgrimsofyearning.bandcamp.com/album/forsaken-lands">Forsaken Lands by Pilgrims of Yearning</a>

<a href="http://glossgoddess.bandcamp.com/album/mayfly-demo">Mayfly Demo by Gloss Goddess</a>

<a href="http://kellyspyglass.bandcamp.com/track/soothe-me-with-water">Soothe Me With Water by Kelly Spyglass</a>

