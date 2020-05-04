fbpx
This Stream Is Today: Frances Quinlan plays Hop Along’s ‘Painted Shut’

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

Hop Along released their third studio album Painted Shut on this day five years ago — May 4, 2015 — and now Frances Quinlan will pay tribute with a livestream performance at 6 p.m. ET via the band’s Instagram. “I will be playing songs from Painted Shut to commemorate its 5th year in the world — doin it live, acoustic, I pretty much remember all the songs. Will be playing and then chattin’ it up with y’all and some esteemed colleagues if I figure out the call-in feature,” Quinlan writes. Check out her full preview and promo below, and revisit Barry Thompson’s review of Hop Along’s May 2018 show at Royale, which we published two years ago today.

