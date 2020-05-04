This Stream Is Today: Frances Quinlan plays Hop Along’s ‘Painted Shut’

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

Hop Along released their third studio album Painted Shut on this day five years ago — May 4, 2015 — and now Frances Quinlan will pay tribute with a livestream performance at 6 p.m. ET via the band’s Instagram. “I will be playing songs from Painted Shut to commemorate its 5th year in the world — doin it live, acoustic, I pretty much remember all the songs. Will be playing and then chattin’ it up with y’all and some esteemed colleagues if I figure out the call-in feature,” Quinlan writes. Check out her full preview and promo below, and revisit Barry Thompson’s review of Hop Along’s May 2018 show at Royale, which we published two years ago today.



***