Delayed Desire: Greg Dulli reschedules North American tour

Back in February, Greg Dulli released a pretty fantastic solo record in Random Desire, which found the longtime Afghan Whigs leader sounding inspired and refreshed. He was set to take the album out on tour across North America in the spring, hitting Boston’s Paradise Rock Club in May, but… well, you know the deal by now.

The new deal, unveiled today, is that Dulli has rescheduled most of that tour, with a few cities having to unfortunately drop off and a few venue changes along the way. Notable to us here in New England is a new concert date, but it remains at the same venue: Dulli returns to town to play the Paradise on September 21. All prior tickets will be honored.

Check out the new dates below. And give Random Desire a spin below if you slept on it a few weeks back.

Greg Dulli rescheduled 2020 dates:

September 13: 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis, MNSeptember 14: Metro – Chicago, ILSeptember 15: Beachland Ballroom – Cleveland, OHSeptember 17: Woodward Theater – Cincinnati. OHSeptember 19: Mr. Smalls – Pittsburgh, PASeptember 21: Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MASeptember 23: Horseshoe Tavern – Toronto, ON CANADASeptember 29: Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PASeptember 30: Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NCOctober 1: The Grey Eagle – Asheville, NCOctober 3: The Loft – Atlanta, GAOctober 4: One Eyed Jacks – New Orleans, LAOctober 6: 3Ten @ ACL Live – Austin, TXOctober 7: Granada Theater – Dallas, TXOctober 11: The Crocodile – Seattle, WAOctober 12: Star Theater – Portland, OROctober 14: August Hall – San Francisco, CAOctober 16: Palace Theater – Los Angeles, CA

***