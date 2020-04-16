This Stream Is Tonight: Soccer Mommy’s ‘Color Theory’ listening party

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

In addition to all the isolated performance livestreams dominating your feeds during this age of quarantine, the simple practice of the listening party has also seen a rise in participation (look no further than Tim Burgess’ nightly events). Soccer Mommy joins the fray at 8 p.m. ET this evening (April 16), linking up with Club Penguin Rewritten (yes, the multiplayer online game platform) to give a dedicated listen to her excellent February album, Color Theory. Soccer Mommy, a.k.a. Sophie Allison, will also host a Q&A after the LP spin, fresh off her own livestream performance yesterday for Pitchfork. Those who haven’t given Color Theory full attention (we get it, things have been hectic) are encouraged to tune in and see what the fuss is all about.