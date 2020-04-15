The Sounds to perform ‘Safe and Sound’ full concert livestream

There is a Swedish livestream showdown coming to our screens this Friday (April 17). Yesterday we relayed news that Robyn would be spinning a digital dance party as we swan dive into the weekend, and now fellow Swedes The Sounds are following suit with a 3 p.m. ET ‘stream of their own.

The indie rock and roll band, who crashed back into our hearts and playlists a few weeks back with sizzling new single “Things We Do For Love”, the title track to their forthcoming June 12 album (pushed back from May 1), will perform a fully produced concert experience live from The KB in their native Malmö.

We’re not sure how this will go down in the age of social distancing, but we’re sure Maja Ivarsson and the boys will take proper precaution. The concert, dubbed “Safe And Sound” after their upcoming April 24 single, will be broadcast on The Sounds social media pages (Facebook, YouTube, Twitch), as well as the Facebook pages of Kulturbolaget and KB West.

The band will be debuting new songs off Things We Do For Love and “fan favorites” from their previous six albums. So it should be a pretty good time.