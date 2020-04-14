Boston Music Awards launch Project #thisis617 musician fund and series

When the powers that be at the Boston Music Awards can’t host live music, they improvise. Where springtime and the summer would normally welcome different BMA-curated live music series — like their “Ones 2 Watch” and “Off the Record” shows — the BMAs have shifted their focus for this year, finding a new and more public-health-conscious way to support Boston musicians.

Today (April 14), the Boston Music Awards and Redefined launch Project #thisis617, a $10,000 artist fund sponsored by Jack Daniel’s that offers financial aid, complimentary studio time, and performance opportunities for Boston-area creatives. The initiative is supported by seven Boston media partners, including Vanyaland.

“In recent years, the Boston Music Awards motto has shifted towards an ongoing and championing mission; to support, unite, and celebrate the local music scene throughout the entire year,” the BMAs state. “In light of the unprecedented times of COVID-19, the Boston Music Awards remain committed to meet their mission and help artists navigate this trying period.”

To apply for the benefits of the fund, local musicians must record and upload a videos of themselves performing one song through the Project #thisis617 website and nominate another band or artist at the end of the video. Every day for eight weeks, the BMAs will select one video from the pool to be featured, earning that artist $100.

In addition, all video submissions are open to other prizes and opportunities; 10 artists will be honored with a day of free studio time at The Bridge Sound & Stage, and 10 artists will be booked for a future gig and paid $250 each.

Finally, all of the videos will be entered into a new category at the Boston Music Awards, and the submission with the most votes will perform at the 2020 ceremony at the House of Blues, as well as take home a $1000 prize.

Grab more info on how to submit here.