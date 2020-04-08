Quarantainment: Air’s Nicolas Godin resurfaces among ‘Concrete and Glass’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Back a million years ago this past January, Nicolas Godin resurfaced with a collaborative solo album titled Concrete and Glass, which found the Air founder teaming up with Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor, Kate NV, Cola Boy, and others. As the record continues to marinate, Godin returns today with the visual for the title track, a breezy synth-pop tune that also serves as its opener.

The video, viewable below, was directed by Dodi El Sherbini, and, whether it was intentional or not, marks an eerie reflection of our current stretch of isolation and self-quarantine.

“The track was inspired by John Lautner, one of my favorite architects in the whole world who is renowned for his sensuous modernism,” Godin says. “A great example of this is the Sheats-Goldstein residence. It’s the second house I worked on as part of Xavier Veilhan’s Architectones project. When I first visited the house in the hills of Los Angeles, I couldn’t find the road leading up to it. Driving round and round in circles, the synthesizer’s heady melody acts as an introduction to the track. I couldn’t part with this melody and it brought the following lyrics to life: ‘I am looking for a house made of concrete and glass.'”

Search no further.

***