Prateek honors Bill Withers and John Prine with two rapid-fire folk tributes

Music can embody morale, and music can embody mourning, but in some sacred occasions, songwriting can honor both ends of the emotional spectrum. When Boston’s Prateek set out to honor the recent passings of Bill Withers and John Prine, that’s exactly the kind of energy he conjured.

News of Prine’s death arrived yesterday (April 7), just days after Withers’ death on March 30.

Moved by the loss of both iconic performers, Prateek instantly took to the studio to record a cover of the Withers staple “Ain’t No Sunshine” and Prine’s “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness.” Packaged on Bandcamp as For Bill and John, the rapid-fire renditions were recorded and mixed within the past 12 hours.

“I just wanted to just do something instead of letting my perfectionism get in the way,” Prateek tells Vanyaland. “Both Bill Withers and John Prine meant a lot to me as a singer and a songwriter. I kinda feel like they were patron saints for every singer-songwriter, and given how they died within days of each other, it seemed only right to do a double in tribute to them.”

<a href="http://prateekrocks.bandcamp.com/album/for-bill-and-john">For Bill and John by Prateek</a>