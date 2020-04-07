This Stream Is Today: SOFI TUKKER drop a daily DJ beat

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

Last time we caught up with SOFI TUKKER, the New York electronic pop duo had us going “Batshit” over their soundtracking of 2018 iPhone 8 ads. Now, during this age of isolation and quarantine, Sophie Hawley-Weld and Boston native Tucker Halpern have been staying busy with a variety of livestream performances, from MTV Jam Sessions to Digital Mirage Online Music Festival, all while dropping their own daily beat on their Instagram page. Their next IG DJ set arrives today (April 7) at 1 p.m. ET, and viewers can get their own paws on some of the tracks. “Text us +1 617-249-7556 or email us at sofitukker@punkdafunk.com for the exclusive unreleased edits we’ve been dropping in the daily DJ sets,” they write. Love that 617 area code!