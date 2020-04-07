Quarantainment: CHVRCHES perform ‘Forever’ while ‘Separate But Together’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Remember Fridays? Remember when they had meaning? Remember TGIF? The era of quarantine has allowed the days to blend into each other, but this past Friday (April 3), CHVRCHES gave us a bit of an end-of-week treat by way of an exclusive livestream performance. The Scottish electronic-pop trio called a “meeting”, and during their presentation busted out a “Separate But Together” version of “Forever,” off the group’s 2018 album Love Is Dead. In case you missed it, CHVRCHES have kept it up on YouTube, and today shared it to their social pages. “Thanks to all who tuned in with us,” the band writes. “Should we put this version up on streaming services?” Yeah, sure, why not? Watch it below.

