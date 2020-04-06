Quarantainment: Dais Records offers ambient ‘Work From Home’ playlist

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Over the past few years, Dais Records has presented us with some of our favorite music of the modern age — Body of Light, Drab Majesty, Cold Cave, Youth Code, Choir Boy, Riki, and on and on and on. Now, the independent label founded by Gibby Miller and Ryan Martin hits us with something different on this Monday (April 6): A six-hour “Working From Home” playlist.

The 73-song collection includes “some of our favorite ambient/experimental tracks that have been in heavy home-office rotation: A soundtrack for productivity and relaxation!” Dais tweet. “Hope you enjoy! Stay Home!”

And now be more productive as ever.