This Stream is Tonight: Double Double Whammy hosts Instagram ‘house show’

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

Tonight (April 1), Double Double Whammy hosts a livestreamed “house show” via Instagram stories, and the lineup is no joke. Touting sets from artists like Told Slant, Yowler, and Long Beard (pictured), the online show starts at 7 p.m. ET and wraps up around 10 p.m., providing three hours of social-distancing-safe live music.

Three former members of LVL UP (Mike Caridi, Nick Corbo, and Dave Benton) are also confirmed to take the metaphorical stage for individual performances, and will perform some LVL UP tunes alongside their solo material.

The livestream joins many other “virtual shows” that are dominating Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, and other online platforms, as musicians continue to forge new paths for earning money while clubs and venues are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

