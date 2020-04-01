Boston Calling donates to Cambridge and Boston artist relief funds

On Tuesday we got the disappointing, but entirely expected, news that Boston Calling had cancelled its 2020 festival, set for May 22 to 24 at Allston’s Harvard Athletic Complex and headlined by Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Rage Against The Machine.

A few hours after festival organizers announced it was pulling the plug on the fest due to the ongoing pandemic, it also revealed that it made a pair of sizable donations to two local artist relief funds, both established to help creatives get by in the age of coronavirus (COVID-19). Boston Calling has donated $10,000 to both the Boston Artist Relief Fund and the Cambridge Artist Relief Fund.

“We are honored to be part of such a vibrant music and performing arts community,” Boston Calling states, “and want to make sure that talented local artists are able to continue doing what they love.”

The Boston Artist Relief Fund awards grants of $500 and $1,000 to individual Boston artists who have had their income affected by the coronavirus, and the Cambridge Artist Relief Fund provides emergency financial aid to “arts and culture non-profits, artists, and performers” with one-time grants of up to $1,000 for artists and up to $5,000 for arts organizations.

Read more info on each fund here: Boston Artist Relief Fund, Cambridge Artist Relief Fund.