This Stream Is Today: FADER Fort lines up nine hours of music

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

Back when we were all allowed outside, one of the best things about South-by-Southwest was the FADER Fort. Located on the other side of the highway, in the years when that meant something, FADER’s expansive festival-like grounds were a changeup from the packed bars and clubs, and waiting for the lineup in the weeks before SXSW was an event in and of itself (as were efforts to acquire a damn wristband).

Well, Tuesday afternoon (March 31), the FADER Fort hits the livestream circuit via thefader.com/fort, in an effort to both raise money for charity and keep folx entertained during this damn pandemic. And the lineup is pretty fucking spectacular: Phantogram, Hinds, Girlpool, Methyl Ethel, DJ Shadow, Brian Fallon, Noah Cyrus, Finneas, TOKiMONSTA, and others over nine hours of performances. No wristband required.

“FADER Fort always brings people together,” says FADER Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jon Cohen. “For 17 years FADER Fort was built around the love and support we were always shown from local music fans in Austin and NYC, including an incredible team of hard-working people who work behind the scenes to bring it to life. With the global live music industry and our adopted home of Austin, Texas in need, we are hoping that by taking FADER Fort digital we can add some brightness and financial support in these challenging times.”

Hit the stream for updates, and see what charities will be spotlighted throughout the day.